Comerica Bank Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

