Comerica Bank Has $18.94 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.27% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

