Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,055 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.54% of Viper Energy Partners worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.49 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

