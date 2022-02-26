Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.