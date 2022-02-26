Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

