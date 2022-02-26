Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Comerica Bank cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $750.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $834.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

