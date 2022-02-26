Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 163,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

