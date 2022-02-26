Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $573.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.