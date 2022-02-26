Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $141.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

