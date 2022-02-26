Comerica Bank Purchases 290,055 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.54% of Viper Energy Partners worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

