Comerica Bank Purchases 29,577 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average is $290.18. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

