Comerica Bank Purchases 7,226 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $15,602,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

