Comerica Bank Raises Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of FirstService worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Man Group plc grew its position in FirstService by 113.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in FirstService by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.35 and a 52-week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

