Comerica Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

