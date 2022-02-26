Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.54% of Cannae worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cannae by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 27.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cannae Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.