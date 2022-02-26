Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Novanta worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Novanta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

