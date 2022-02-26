Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.