Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

