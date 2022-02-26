Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,422 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. General Motors has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

