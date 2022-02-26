Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

