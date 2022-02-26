Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.