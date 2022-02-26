Comerica Bank Sells 10,215 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day moving average is $330.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

