Comerica Bank Sells 12,469 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

