Comerica Bank Sells 13,228 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 56.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Amundi bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,900,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $286.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

