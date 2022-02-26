Comerica Bank Sells 15,744 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NSC opened at $260.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

