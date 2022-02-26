Comerica Bank Sells 16,478 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

