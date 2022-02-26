Comerica Bank Sells 18,146 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Sterling Bancorp worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STL stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

