Comerica Bank Sells 1,908 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $518.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.71 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

