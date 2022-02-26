Comerica Bank Sells 19,494 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.