Comerica Bank Sells 30,813 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.87%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.