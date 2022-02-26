Comerica Bank Sells 3,721 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,106 shares of company stock worth $2,408,486. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.