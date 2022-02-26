Comerica Bank Sells 41,612 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.35 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock valued at $438,447,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.