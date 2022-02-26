Comerica Bank Sells 4,638 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $723.78. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

