Comerica Bank Sells 6,670 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of Brunswick worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $673,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

