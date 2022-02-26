Comerica Bank Sells 6,670 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.22% of Brunswick worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

