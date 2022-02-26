Comerica Bank Sells 7,045 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $453.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $301.52 and a one year high of $472.01. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

