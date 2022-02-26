Comerica Bank Sells 8,269 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,422 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.