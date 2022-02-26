Comerica Bank Sells 9,983 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $1,174,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $840,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

