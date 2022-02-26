Comerica Bank Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,884 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average of $171.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $133.79 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

