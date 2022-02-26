Comerica Bank Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $233.51 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.60 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.