Comerica Bank Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $10,359,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.62 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

