Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $113.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

