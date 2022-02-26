Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.28 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

