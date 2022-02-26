Comparing Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 39.74% 12.66% 0.90% Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A

This table compares Signature Bank and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 9.18 $918.44 million $15.03 23.29 Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.00 $5.22 million $1.48 15.49

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Signature Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Elmira Savings Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Signature Bank and Elmira Savings Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signature Bank currently has a consensus price target of $386.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Elmira Savings Bank on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Elmira Savings Bank (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

