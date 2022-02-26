Comparing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LSL Property Services and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimco Realty 0 4 12 0 2.75

Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $26.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 11.03 $844.06 million $1.59 15.36

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty 61.39% 10.55% 5.56%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

