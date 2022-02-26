Compound (COMP) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Compound has a market cap of $757.18 million and approximately $50.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $114.83 or 0.00291043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,958 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

