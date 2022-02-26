Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CNCE stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

