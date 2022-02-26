Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.76

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.76 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 232,084 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.30. The stock has a market cap of £47.75 million and a PE ratio of -19.12.
About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.