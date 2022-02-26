Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify stock opened at $676.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,020.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

