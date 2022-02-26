Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.34 or 0.07024517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00274964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.00803522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00072797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00397694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00215048 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

